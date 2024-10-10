Villa Rosa local plan changes shock NGOs as PM, Opposition give silent nod

NGOs have sounded the alarm over changes to the local plan that will invite new and expansive development over St George’s Bay in St Julian’s.

Moviment Graffitti said allowing the Villa Rosa development to take place, built right next to the DB project, would leave a devastating impact on the environment and quality of life in an already congested area.

“The residents of three localities – St Julian’s, Pembroke and Swieqi – will experience directly the horrid consequences of this insatiable greed,” Graffitti said.

The Planing Authority is expected to change local plans that will allow developer Anton Camilleri ‘tal-Franċiż’ to build three towers of up to 34 storeys, swallowing up the last open space left between St Julian’s and Pembroke.

Villa Rosa: When local plans are not cast in stone

“This piece of news continues to show the coup d'état of developers on our institutions. Having the government change the rules of the game to enhance the wealth of Anton Camilleri is another example of how the common good has been thrown out of the window in order to increase the wealth of developers. In the case of Villa Rosa, the government has already donated a public alley for the ridiculous sum of €133,800 to the developer so that he would be able to build this atrocity,” Graffitti said.

[PHOTOS] Villa Rosa: €305m high-rise will have 789 serviced apartments to house 24,000 ‘tourists’

The NGO berated both Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Opposition for their silence on the project.

“The excuse of the Prime Minister Robert Abela that we need this type of project to attract wealthy tourists is simply ridiculous. If the tourism of the wealthy calls for such monstrosities, this means that the tourism of the wealthy is even less sustainable than other forms of tourism,” Graffitti said.

“We would also like to express our disgust at the shameful role of the Nationalist Opposition in all this. The deafening silence of the Opposition in the face of this horrific situation proves how the Nationalist Party is in the pocket of developers as much as the government.

“The attendance of the leader of the Nationalist Party at the opening of the DB monster – which is being built on land stolen from the people and which will make life hell for thousands of residents – is symbolic of the immense power that developers have on the Maltese political class.”

A few weeks ago, the Planning Authority approved a project of Joseph Portelli in Sannat just after being declared illegal by the courts, apart from a number of other applications whose permit was cancelled by the court, such as the illegal pools of Joseph Portelli on ODZ in Qala.

“The government is making a mockery of the courts to accommodate developers. At the same time, the reform promised 17 months ago regarding the appeals law – a law currently allowing developers to continue building even without a definitive permit – has not yet materialised,” Graffitti said.

“We are in the middle of an environmental emergency and a serious threat to democracy. In front of all this, it is only the people who can rebel against the fast destruction of our country by greed and corruption.”

Arnold Cassola

Independent politician Arnold Cassola accused the Labour Party of being hell-bent on destroying the quality of life of the Maltese.

“It has consigned the country to the likes of Silvio Debono, Stivala, Portelli et al, whose only interest is their companies’ profits. The latest businessman-donor to be favoured by Abela is Camilleri… Abela is davfuring him by changing the local plan.”

Cassola also laid into PN leader Bernard Grech, whom he called “the greatest disappointment”.

“First he celebrates the DB ITS project, and now he keeps mum on Labour’s Villa Rosa machinations. Bernard Grech is the biggest let-down for honest and hardworking Maltese citizens. With friends like these, who needs enemies?”