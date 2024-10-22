FAA: Capitanerie works takes Gżira gardens from residents, to give to yacht owners

Angered residents of Gżira gathered at a press conference by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) over the commencement of works at the site of the huge Capitanerie for an office, large restaurant and café and shop at Gzira Gardens.

Astrid Vella, FAA Coordinator, said the public was angry that promises made by politicians after last year’s ‘Xebbajtuna’ national environment protest had simply been hollow words. “Prime Minister Robert Abela’s pledge that a law would soon be passed, suspending construction works while permits were being appealed never materialised, hence the Captanerie works have started in spite of FAA’s appeal,” Vella said.

FAA chairman Charles Mercieca said that while the NGO had campaigned against the original project to build the Capitanerie on the children’s playground, following which the application was withdrawn.

However, it was then shifted to the public promenade. ‘’This is an example of TM going against the grain of Malta’s claimed environmental objectives and the established goal for Malta and Gozo to become greener,” Mercieca said.

Independent politician Arnold Cassola highlighted the fact that the government had set up authorities to create open spaces, but was taking away existing green spaces from the people. “The marina office could be set up on a pontoon or at one of the scores of empty offices in the vicinity, while there is certainly no need for a restaurant to be built on the coast, as the area is already lined with eateries as well as shops.”

Michael Sciortino, FAA spokesperson on the Capitanerie project, highlighted the fact that the original permit PA 5468/10 to upgrade the marina, only granted a small floating office. However, when Transport Malta issued a tender for the Marina in 2017, it claimed to have permits for the office and restaurants, when in fact they hadn’t even been applied for. Transport Malta submitted application PA 680/22 to build the Capitanerie on the promenade, where half the site is designated as a Public Open Space, signifying that it cannot be built upon.

FAA said the project violates SPED Coastal Objective 1 which prohibits any development on the coast except what is strictly necessary. “Already with the long wall that has been built, it is obvious that this building will block open views and will create a precedent to others who will be entitled to occupy public land to build similar facilities, further building up the seashore,” Sciortino said.

Sciortino explained that in designating World Heritage Sites, UNESCO stipulates that the area is to be protected by a buffer zone. “FAA has been insisting that the buffer zone should include the coastal zone and road to prevent building just one metre from the sea from block the vista of Valletta, rendering the buffer zone futile, yet the government is illegally withholding its Views and Vistas Studies from public scrutiny.”

FAA said other threats to the status of Valletta are the approved extra floor on Lazzaretto and the extension of Hotel Excelsior, a trend which includes the Aqualuna Lido in Gzira, the structures on the Fortina Lido and the proposed Manoel Island blocks of flats.

“No wonder UNESCO is expressing its concern about the situation around Valletta,” Astrid Vella said.

“Malta’s residents have few free activities they can pursue – swimming has been impacted by sewage contamination in many bays, while other beaches have been taken over by sunbeds. The Buġibba perched beach, built by taxpayers’ money, has been handed over to hoteliers to operate their bars.

“Soon one won’t be able to walk along the Gzira promenade as it will be blocked by this building and possibly others. Far from taking from the rich to give to the poor, this socialist government is stealing from the poor to give to the rich yacht-owners.”