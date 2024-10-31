Dingli cliff-face fireworks factory earmarked for olive oil production

The owners of the Pulvich fireworks factory have filed a planning application in a bid to replace a disused factory that has been literally carved into the Dingli cliffs’ rock-face, into an olive oil production and storage facility, with a retail shop at road level.

The Pulvich Explosives Industries factory includes a roofless ruin along the main road facing the sea, and is located on 12,600 sq.m of land the company owns along the cliffs.

The company also owns another nearby site, previously used as an explosives factory, which had once been earmarked for the development of a 14-room hotel. An application by Sunroute Hotels was however withdrawn in 2022 following opposition by the local council and Moviment Graffitti. A previous application proposing a larger development was refused in 2021.

The site previously earmarked for the hotel development does not form part of the current application, which is limited to the footprint of the existing coastal structures and does not foresee any tourism-related development.

Apart from the olive oil facilities being proposed below road level, the facility also includes a small retail shop on road level, with a surrounding open-shelving area enclosed by a wall. The application also foresees the planting of new olive trees.

The area where the development is being proposed is a protected Natura 2000 and Area of Ecological Importance where development is strictly limited.