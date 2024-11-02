ERA objects to ‘restoration’ of Qala ruin by Portelli’s company

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) is firmly objecting to an application by a company partly-owned by construction mogul Joseph Portelli to “reconstruct and restore” a countryside ruin in the pristine Ta’ Muxi area of Qala in Gozo.

The ERA’s report warns that the proposed interventions – extensions, the introduction of a passageway, and planting trees within non-agricultural areas – would negatively impact the area’s rural scenery and lead to the loss of garrigue habitat. The authority warns that approval of this application could set a precedent for a fully-fledged dwelling outside development zones (ODZ), which they deem unacceptable.

The site is located in a sensitive rural area near the predominantly undisturbed coast, characterised by its scenic quality and traditional features such as rubble walls. ERA expressed concern that the proposed development would intensify physical development in this natural area, risking further modifications to the landscape and habitat loss.

Mark Agius, a business partner of Joseph Portelli and owner of the Ta’ Dirjanu supermarket chain in Gozo, was granted a planning permit to convert this ruin into a dwelling with a swimming pool in 2019. But in the face of opposition from environmental NGOs, the Qala local council and an appeal filed by the ERA, the developer opted to renounce the permit.

In this current application, filed by architect Alex Bigeni, no swimming pool is proposed. Instead, the focus is on reconstructing dilapidated parts of the structure, rebuilding a rubble wall, creating a beaten earth path linking the property to Triq ta’ Gafan, and planting numerous trees. Notably, the application does not seek to use the ruin as a dwelling, which was a key issue in the earlier proposal.

In a statement issued in September in response to a report by MaltaToday, Excel Investments defended the application, stating that they had “listened to public feedback about this site.”

“Instead, we have decided to restore the old structure so that it does not continue to deteriorate and lose its historical value.”

The company claimed that once restored, it will be used as a “store room for agricultural purposes,” adding that the will not file further applications or change the use of the site.