Domino effect forces watchdog’s hand in clearing 11-storey Spinola hotel

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has withdrawn its objection to a proposed 11-storey hotel on the site of the former HSBC branch in St Julian’s.

The heritage watchdog withdrew its objection on the basis that an adjacent hotel with a similar height approved two years ago has altered the area’s context.

Previously, the SCH had urged Berkeley Investments to reduce the proposed building’s overall height, expressing concerns about the impact of the new structure on the surrounding urban conservation area.

However, after reviewing an urban design study submitted by the developer, the cultural heritage watchdog felt “constrained” to reconsider its earlier recommendation, and opted to positively evaluate the current proposal “in view of the heavy commitments in the vicinity, including on the adjacent site.”

The urban design study, which included photomontages of how the development will look from Spinola Bay, references a permit for a hotel on an adjacent site overlooking the same bay, approved in 2022. At the time, the SCH had raised concerns that the proposed 11-storey hotel would “overbear onto the St Julian’s Urban Conservation Area” but ultimately did not object, acknowledging the surrounding context.

But in response to the new application submitted in January 2023 for another hotel on the adjacent former HSBC site, the SCH initially recommended reducing the building’s height, citing “an unacceptable impact” on the nearby scheduled Palazzo Spinola which is right opposite the former bank, well as inside the Urban Conservation Area.

The SCH had also originally called for the integration of the modernist bank façade into the new development. However, after architect Richard England, who designed the original building, stated that he had no objections to its demolition, the SCH dropped its stance on retaining the façade.

A final decision by the Planning Authority is still due but the clearance from the SCH clears the final hurdle for the demolition of the HSBC building and its replacement by the new 67-room hotel.