Photomontages reveal impact of new guesthouse near Ferretti Battery in Birzebbuga

Developers have presented photomontages of an 18-room guesthouse proposed for two adjacent properties near the Ferretti restaurant along Triq San Ġorġ in Birżebbuġa. The development includes the addition of a new floor.

The developers have already built up the site and received a residential permit for part of it. The new development, proposed by Daniel Zahra, involves extending onto an adjacent dilapidated building and adding a new floor.

The proposed project also features a pool area, a pool bar, and a retractable canopy on the roof. A restaurant and a wine bar are planned for the basement, directly overlooking the sea. At this level, the plans include a 45-square-metre outdoor platform, which is not visible in the photomontages. The developers have provided limited details about this feature.

The property lies within the Urban Conservation Area (UCA) of Birżebbuġa and is located near a Grade 2 listed building and the Grade 1 listed Ferretti Battery. While it is officially designated as a residential area, developers have presented a plan highlighting several catering outlets nearby. Objectors have raised concerns about the increased commercial pressures on this relatively quiet area.

According to the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH), the building holds significant architectural value and is part of a larger pre-1911 structure.

In 2020, the PA approved an application to develop three residential units and a shop, regularising the previous partial demolition of the existing building and permitting internal demolition due to its dilapidated condition. The SCH approved the internal demolition on this basis.

However, in its initial response to the current proposal in June, the SCH objected to further increases in height and volume beyond what had already been approved.