Sports village proposed by private company in Ta’ Qali set for refusal

A proposed large-scale sports complex at the former Flower Power site in Ta’ Qali is set for rejection because of extensive commercial and hospitality facilities that breach existing policies.

The proposal, spearheaded by Michael Spiteri on behalf of Mediterranean Flower Products Limited, seeks to transform the 207,000sq.m site into a multi-purpose sports resort.

The proposed site is located on the former grounds of the Flower Power Garden Centre, which has been closed for several years. The remainder of the site consists of open plots of unworked soil.

The proposed development includes sports facilities, such as a full-size and a half-size rugby pitch, two full-size football pitches and a half-size one, six outdoor tennis courts, four padel courts, a sprint track, a sports hotel, and a commercial complex with retail outlets, restaurants, and a garden centre.

The proposed project will feature 16,036sq.m of built structures, including 4,000sq.m of commercial development. These include a commercial complex with 16 sports-related retail outlets and a food court offering a wide range of cuisines, with a seating capacity of 280 persons. A sports hotel of over 6,225sq.m built on three levels, is also proposed. The project also foresees the development of an internal road network for the exclusive use of buggies.

Too much commercial development

One of the primary objections raised by the case officer revolved around the proposal’s failure to align with the Ta’ Qali Action Plan. This policy document allows for the development of sports facilities in the area, but limits the amount of non-sport-related development on the site to 15% of the total gross floor area of the project. However, the case officer’s report highlights that the commercial component, which includes a Class 3B hotel, retail outlets, and a food court, far exceeds this limit. While the Ta’ Qali Action Plan allows 6,700sq.m of commercial development, the developers are proposing more than 30,000sq.m of hotel and retail development.

Environmental, transport and heritage impact

Moreover, the case officer also lamented the absence of feedback from the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the lack of traffic impact studies, which made it difficult to assess the full impact of the proposal. In addition, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) has expressed concern over the loss of agricultural land on the site. The SCH’s report specifically mentions that the proposed development could harm the visual integrity of the area, particularly in relation to the iconic views of Mdina and Mtarfa. The SCH recommended that the applicant reconsider the overall massing and profile of the buildings to mitigate these impacts.

While describing the idea of having a “fully equipped sports city” as an “interesting concept”, the case officer concluded that including extensive commercial and hospitality facilities is in breach of existing policies.

A final decision is expected to be made at the planning board meeting scheduled for 16 January.

READ ALSO: Sports village proposed on former Flower Power ODZ site in Ta’ Qali