Din l-Art Ħelwa calls for accountability amid Fort Chambray controversy

Din l-Art Ħelwa has issued a strong call for accountability following the Planning Authority's decision to approve the demolition of most of the historic British Barracks at Fort Chambray, Gozo.

The decision, which paves the way for a large-scale residential and touristic development, has sparked widespread public outcry, uniting citizens, heritage advocates, art historians, and environmentalists in opposition to the project.

The NGO said it is concerned and disappointed over the loss of what it describes as an integral piece of Malta’s cultural identity. The British Barracks at Fort Chambray are viewed not only as remnants of the past but as iconic structures central to the nation’s collective memory, offering a symbolic connection to Malta’s history and its strategic importance in the Mediterranean.

In its statement, Din l-Art Ħelwa criticised Culture Minister Owen Bonnici for not calling out the development.

The organisation said the minister, tasked with safeguarding Malta’s cultural patrimony, should clarify his position and engage with the public and NGOs working to protect the site.

“The silence is deafening and sends a concerning message about the value afforded to our heritage and to the voices of those who wish to protect it,” the NGO said.

The group urged Minister Bonnici to act decisively, ensuring transparency and reaffirming his commitment to preserving Malta's historical and cultural identity.

Describing the decision as a “significant cultural loss,” Din l-Art Ħelwa underscored the importance of the British Barracks within their aesthetic and historical context, overlooking the Malta-Gozo channel. The group argued that replacing these historic structures with modern developments undermines the very foundations of the nation’s heritage and disregards the voices of the community.

Din l-Art Ħelwa reiterated its commitment to advocating for the preservation of Malta’s cultural and natural heritage. The organization called on the public, NGOs, and concerned citizens to join the fight to ensure that historical sites like Fort Chambray are preserved for future generations.

“This is about more than buildings; it’s about preserving the story of who we are as a nation,” the group asserted.