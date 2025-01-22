SCH grants clearance for six-storey Qormi development next to historic farmhouse

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) has approved a proposal to incorporate an existing farmhouse, currently surrounded by farmland, into a major apartment complex.

Although the development still requires approval from the Planning Authority, the SCH’s approval clears a major obstacle for the project proposed by Silvan Fenech of Tum Invest.

The mixed-use development would consist of 114 apartments, three terraced houses, three basement garages with 132 parking spaces, seven retail shops, three convenience stores, and three food and beverage outlets.

The development, designed by architect Alex Bigeni, is proposed for a green enclave within the development zone of Qormi, in the Ta’ Farsina neighbourhood on the western edge of Ħal Qormi, an area consisting mainly of agricultural fields and three separate rural structures. According to the SCH, the farmhouse in question holds cultural heritage value and features inscriptions suggesting that the building dates back to the early nineteenth century.

According to the plans, the existing farmhouse would be dismantled and relocated from its current position to another within the proposed development site.

The developers’ plans show that preserving the old farmhouse would require giving up 514 sq.m of space on the ground floor and a total of 3,438 sq.m across all floors.

In August 2024, the developer proposed adding a second “upper recessed floor” of 1,010 sq.m to make up for the lost space. This would raise the development’s height to over 20.4 metres, well above the area’s 17.5-metre height limit.

While issuing its clearance for the project, the SCH has proposed a bank guarantee of €12,000 to ensure the proper dismantling and relocation of the farmhouse on the same site, as well as another bank guarantee of €2,300 for the restoration of the structure.

Traffic studies for the project show that it would generate 660 new car trips on weekdays, 855 on Saturdays, and 571 on Sundays. The studies also suggested that, if approved, the project could lead to a shortfall of 50 car parking spaces.