Ombudsman investigation finds multiple stable permits issued for same horses

An investigation by the planning Ombudsman on stables has revealed a loophole that allowed 36 stables to be approved for horses already covered by another permit.

The investigation carried out by the Commissioner for Environment and Planning Alan Saliba shows that the Planning Authority (PA) approved 1,022 stables across 298 permits between 2016 and 2024.

These stables covered approximately 25,000sq.m of land in outside development zones. The 2014 rural policy established that stables should be located far away from development zones.

The investigation found that 36 stables were approved for horses that had already been covered by a previous permit, while in two instances, three separate permits were issued for the same horse. Additionally, some permits referenced equine details that were illegible.

The findings come after media reports alleged that multiple stables were being granted for the same horse, including cases where permits were issued for deceased animals amid concerns over unofficial equine ownership transfers.

The report identified serious enforcement gaps, with the PA failing to ensure compliance with permit conditions. Saliba recommended that all applications for stables include a list of equines, drawn up by the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD), registered under the applicant’s name. This will ensure that the number of stables does not exceed the number of horses owned.

Saliba said stable permits should be issued for a maximum of three years, with structures to be dismantled unless renewed, and called for a centralised PA database to prevent multiple permits for the same horse.

The Commissioner argued that whether verification should be handled by the Agricultural Advisory Committee or the PA is irrelevant, as the PA is ultimately responsible for ensuring that all information it receives aligns with the principles of SPED. Without proper verification, he added, the requirement to submit an equine list becomes meaningless.

Ombudsman calls for reduction in stable size

The Commissioner acknowledged that with about 5,200 equines registered with the VRD since 2016, one would expect to receive such a high number of requests for the development of stables in ODZ.

The Commissioner reviewed all applications and permits issued up to August 2024, with a final opinion published on 23 September 2024.

The Commissioner called for a reduction in the size of stables to reduce the impact on ODZ land.

The investigation found that the PA had approved approximately 25,000sq.m of ODZ land for stables based on the current allowance of 25sq.m per stable.

The Commissioner recommended reducing the limit to 20sq.m for the first three stables and 15sq.m for additional stables, arguing that the existing policy leads to excessive land take-up. Implementing these changes would reduce the overall footprint of stables in ODZ by 20-25%.

PA’s response

Following the report, the PA was granted an additional month to respond and later referred the findings to the Prime Minister in December 2024. The PA agreed to implement stricter enforcement measures, including improved permit monitoring and compliance checks.

However, it raised concerns about implementing certain recommendations without revisions to the Rural Policy or additional collaboration with the VRD.

The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of immediate action, particularly regarding enforcement and permit issuance criteria. With no concrete response from the PA, and further permits continuing to be issued in apparent disregard of the findings, the case has now been referred to the House of Representatives under the Ombudsman Act.

The Commissioner has called for urgent reforms to prevent further unsustainable development of stables in ODZ and ensure stricter oversight of equine-related permits.

A review of the rural policy which regulates the development of stables has been pending since 2020.