San Pawl tat-Targa: Road proposed for new residences on Villa De Giorgio grounds

A zoning application is proposing the introduction of a cul-de-sac off Triq San Pawl in Naxxar to enable the development of residences on the grounds of Villa De Giorgio.

The site, which is adjacent to Villa Arrigo, currently includes Villa De Giorgio which has served as a residence of the British High Commissioner since independence after the property was leased to the UK government in 1961.

The villa itself dates back to the early nineteenth century when it was constructed by Robert Peel, a British cotton merchant.

The cul-de-sac will enable Debro Ltd, which owns the site, to develop the villa grounds. The area is already designated for low density residential development in the local plan but in the absence of the cul de sac no development is allowed beyond a depth of 30m.

No application has yet been submitted outlining the proposed development that will front the new cul-de-sac.

In 2021, the Planning Authority approved three separate applications by the owners of Villa Arrigo in Naxxar to develop six large villas on a 3,000sq.m plot, which forms part of the wedding hall’s extensive gardens. This followed a zoning approval in June 2019, paving the way for the development of another cul-de-sac to cater for the new villas.