PA set to approve demolition of Marsaxlokk villas to make way for new semi-detached homes

The Planning Authority is poised to issue an “outline permit” for the demolition of Villa Xemx and Villa Delimara in Marsaxlokk to make way for the construction of 10 new semi-detached villas.

The two existing villas are believed to date back to pre-1968 with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage characterising them as being of “cultural heritage and architectural interest.”

The villas are located on Triq il-Patrijiet Terezjani, a quaint road connecting the Madonna Tas-Silg chapel and the junction leading to the fishing village.

Although the heritage watchdog has not raised objections to the application, it has requested a more comprehensive external photographic survey of the villas before carrying out a detailed assessment. It has also warned that, due to the high archaeological sensitivity of the site, ground disturbance in this area could uncover cultural heritage features that may require amendments to the proposed plans.

In response to the Superintendence, the project’s architect argued that the application seeks approval in principle for the proposed concept, with additional details to be submitted in the full development permit application.

While recommending the approval of the redevelopment in principle, the case officer noted that demolishing the existing villas would be considered a “reserved matter” to be reviewed when a full development application is submitted. This means that the Planning Authority will still have some flexibility in determining the treatment of the two villas when issuing its final permit.

The proposal also involves the removal of olive and palm trees, which the Environment and Resources Authority has requested be relocated to another site rather than being uprooted.

Built before 1968, the two villas closely resemble the architectural style of those along the Ta’ Xbiex promenade. However, the area has already seen the construction of more modern, less distinctive villas on the opposite side of the road.

The “outline” application presented by landowner Jean Vella seeks to establish the planning parameters for the site before a full application is submitted at a later stage.

As proposed, each of the ten new villas will occupy a site area of approximately 350 to 400 square metres, with a built-up footprint of around 150 to 160 square metres per villa. This suggests a site coverage of approximately 50%.

The villas are entirely located within the development zone. The local plan designates this area of Tas-Silg for the development of semi-detached villas with a site coverage of between 40% and 50%, as opposed to the previous limit of 30%. This change was justified by “the need to use land more efficiently.”