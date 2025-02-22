Transport Malta withdraws application to increase moorings in Kalkara

A controversial application to reorganise the mooring of boats in Kalkara, which triggered fears of a fully-fledged marina has been officially withdrawn.

A spokesperson for Transport Malta has confirmed with MaltaToday that “a more comprehensive redesign of the area” is being formulated.

The aim of the new plan is to ensure a “better organisation” of moorings and maximising efficiency, the spokesperson said, adding that this aligns with the broader strategy to improve mooring areas across Malta in a holistic and sustainable manner.

The revised approach will “prioritise better planning and integration, enhancing accessibility and optimising the use of our maritime spaces”, TM said.

The now aborted plan had envisaged the creation of 334 berths, which practically occupied the whole creek as confirmed in photomontages submitted in 2022. These included 90 berths for smaller boats under 6m in length, 80 berths for boats which are between 6m and 8m long and 161 berths for yachts between 8m and 10m and a maximum width of 7m.

Back in October 2019, former transport minister Ian Borg had reacted to reports on the plans submitted by Transport Malta by saying that the application was limited to a reorganisation of existing berths.

He also assured Kalkara residents that the marina “will not be growing by even one centimetre”.

But the plans presented in a revised application in 2020 still envisaged berths over 35,000sq.m of space inside the creek along Triq Sally Port and Triq ix-Xatt. An existing marina with 173 berths already covers an area of 21,000sq.m in front of a boatyard below Villa Bighi.

While not objecting to the re-organisation of mooring facilities for existing boats, the Kalkara council had “strongly” objected to “the addition of further berths” which included facilities for “large yachts.”

According to the council, the works as proposed, would have had a negative impact on the area in terms of visual aspect, accessibility to public space and would have increased marine traffic to an area which is popularly used for social and cultural activities.

It had also warned that the increase in moorings will simply add to the already existing congestion for boat residents and boat owners to park in the area.

Objectors to the project included a large number of boat owners, fishing enthusiasts and Moviment Graffitti which had successfully campaigned against a similar project in Marsaskala in 2021.