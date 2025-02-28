ODZ Mosta guest house proposed after PA approves villa in place of ruins

An 11-room guest house is being proposed in place of a cluster of roofless ruins located along Triq Sir Temi Zammit outside development zones in the Żokrija area in Mosta.

This comes two years after the Planning Authority (PA) approved a dwelling with an adjacent pool and deck area on the same site.

The permit had been objected to by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and was only approved based on a controversial clause in the Rural Policy, which permits the redevelopment of countryside ruins into villas if proof is provided that they were habitable before 1978.

It was approved despite the case officer acknowledging that “the residential use of the building had not been determined with certainty.”

The latest application, detailed in a Project Description Statement (PDS) presented to the ERA, proposes a guest house with “11 comfortable guest rooms” designed “to offer guests an authentic Maltese experience while promoting sustainable tourism practices.” The guest house would overlook “an outdoor pool area with extensive landscaping.”

Although the latest application, still in the preliminary screening stage, does not propose an expansion of the villa’s footprint approved in 2023, it seeks a significant increase in the basement size, from the previously approved 239 sq.m to 437 sq.m. This additional space would house a spa, kitchen, and breakfast area.

The proponents have committed to “honouring traditional Maltese architecture” and creating a building “that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing, harmonising with the rural landscape of the surrounding ODZ.” The PDS also promised the introduction of “large amounts of soil and trees to give guests a Maltese landscape experience.”

Convoluted planning history

The permit for the replacement dwelling was issued to Fabrizio Fenech on behalf of Easysell Limited in January 2023. Subsequently, the application was attributed to architect David Psaila, who owns a property development company. However, in 2019, the original application was presented by developer Keith Attard Portughes.

Although the PDS submitted to ERA this year was unsigned, recent documentation for the demolition clearance identified David Psaila as the developer.

Despite the 2023 permit being issued due to the controversial clause, the same application was heading for refusal in 2020, when Keith Attard Portughes was still listed as the applicant.

The case officer had concluded that the ruins originally formed part of a larger property, incorporating the adjoining residence, and no evidence had been submitted to prove that the structures in question comprised a separate residential unit. Therefore, the residential use of the building could not “be considered as legally established.”

However, in 2023, another case officer report concluded that the proposed redevelopment of the existing pre-1967 ruins into a new residence was in line with the Rural Policy. The justification was that the proposed building would retain the same footprint as the dilapidated ruins, including a number of roofless rooms.

Following “internal discussions,” the residential use of the building was also deemed established because it formed part of the grounds of an adjacent villa which was granted a permit in 1986, with a pool added in 1997.

“Whilst the residential use of the building has not been determined with certainty, the proposed residential use can be considered given the typology and disposition of the original structures, which are reminiscent of typical rural farmhouses,” the case officer concluded. Moreover, aerial photos suggest that the structures were still roofed in 1978.

The Planning Commission issued the permit despite strong objections from ERA, which warned that approval would lead to overdevelopment and the intensification of physical development. According to ERA, the redeveloped building and ancillary facilities “do not respect the size, proportions, and character of the original building and will significantly increase the overall built-up area.” Moreover, ERA insisted that the existing ruins should not justify a new dwelling on ODZ land.

“Urban-type development should be restricted to areas already designated for such use to avoid the further unnecessary proliferation of urban development in the countryside, particularly in this area,” a memo issued by ERA in 2019 stated.

Rural policy keeps giving

The PA is still reviewing feedback on the new Rural Policy issued in 2020, which closed most of the loopholes permitting the transformation of ruins into villas.

The policy, enacted in 2014 to regulate rural development, included loopholes that allowed countryside ruins to be turned into villas with pools. Applicants only had to prove that the existing building or remains were habitable at some point.

The proposed policy change was first announced in 2017 by former minister José Herrera, who expressed “alarm” at a MaltaToday investigation revealing that the PA had ignored ERA in 69% of approved applications outside development zones.

In response to questions by MaltaToday last year, a spokesperson confirmed that the authority is still “assessing the submissions received during the second stage of public consultation,” confirming that the reform is still in the pipeline.

The policy does not automatically allow the conversion of dwellings instead of ruins into hotels. In fact, in 2021, the Planning Commission ruled that the change of use of two dwellings in Wied Għomor into a hotel was in breach of the policy, which permits such changes only if they result in ‘wider environmental benefits’ to the area.