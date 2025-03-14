Roman quarry and burial chamber discovered on Qawra site earmarked for apartments

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has confirmed the discovery of “classical period quarry and late classical burial chamber” during an ongoing archaeological evaluation of a site in Qawra along Triq il-Fugass.

The site is found in the vicinity of the Salina National Park which is earmarked for the development of a new apartment block.

According to the SCH the investigation is ongoing “to identify the full extent of the archaeological features present”.

The Planning Authority is currently assessing an application to demolish the existing dwelling and dilapidated structures, to excavate and construct 59 garages, a shop and 47 residential units on this site where the tomb and quarry have been discovered.

The development is being proposed by the ACMUS Group.

A Planning Authority case officer has recommended the project for approval.

The case officer report makes no mention of the archaeological remains in the area, but the permit will be conditional on an archaeological investigation to be carried out on the basis of terms of reference issued by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

A final decision is set to be taken 7 April.

In a report issued in September 2024 before the archaeological investigation, the SCH had referred to the recorded presence of a classical period catacomb, directly adjacent to the site footprint noting that an archaeological investigation is needed before the development is carried out.

The report concluded that the discovery of cultural heritage features “may necessitate extensive amendments to the proposed plans and drawings”.

MaltaToday is informed that the discovery is a significant one, even if such discoveries are not uncommon during archaeological evaluations of construction sites which often end up unearthing archaeological remains.

The discovery of such significant remains would require a revision to development plans if these are approved. Sometimes these remains are integrated in the development as was the case with a Roman tomb which was integrated in the Decathlon development in Qormi.

Four tombs and a pair of cart-ruts were also integrated in the Eurospin supermarket’s parking in Mosta.

In 2023, trenching works by the Water Services Corporation had uncovered an ancient quarry dating back to the classical period along a stretch of road between Żejtun and Marsaxlokk.

The latest annual report of the SCH reported 17 significant archaeological discoveries in 2023 which included prehistoric human remains in Naxxar and Xagħra, crushed WWII planes near Luqa, a tomb inside the Gozo Ministry, and a railway embankment in Attard.