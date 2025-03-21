PA proposes amendments to 2006 Local Plan policies for rural settlements

The Planning Authority (PA) has announced proposed updates to the 2006 Local Plan policies for rural settlements, aiming to strike a balance between development and the preservation of Malta’s countryside.

The revisions seek to provide clearer guidelines, prevent uncontrolled expansion, and safeguard the distinct character of rural areas.

Rural settlements were officially designated in 2006 to acknowledge clusters of dwellings located outside development zones (ODZ). However, the lack of specific policies governing certain types of development has led to ambiguity and inconsistencies in planning decisions.

The newly proposed amendments are designed to ensure future development within these settlements is well-regulated, sustainable, and aligned with modern planning standards.

According to the PA, the updated policies will emphasise the protection of Malta’s rural landscapes by preventing excessive land take-up while ensuring that planning rules are clear, consistent, and applied fairly. The changes aim to support responsible improvements that enhance residents’ quality of life while preserving the environment.

The PA is inviting the public, environmental organisations, and other stakeholders to provide feedback on the proposed changes. The consultation period is open until May 5, 2025, allowing interested parties to contribute to the future planning framework of Malta’s rural settlements.

For further details, visit www.pa.org.mt/consultation. Feedback can be submitted via email to [email protected].

