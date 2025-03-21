Planning Authority moves forward with land use recategorisation in Gozo

The Planning Authority is advancing with plans to revise land use policies for two key areas in Gozo, namely the Torri Gorgun area of Xewkija and the Ta’ Passi area of Għajnsielem.

First announced in 2023, the proposals aim to formally reclassify these locations to better reflect their current use and future planning needs.

Under the proposed changes, the Xewkija area would be designated as a rural settlement, while the Ta’ Passi area, which hosts the annual Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem nativity village, would be permanently allocated for open-air recreational events.

If approved, the recategorisation of Għajnsielem’s Ta’ Passi zone would transform the current informal recreational area into a formally planned, semi-developed park. At least 65% of the site must remain open and landscaped, and two permanent buildings up to 7.7 meters high would be permitted.

Other proposed design restrictions include regulations on pathways, seating, lighting, landscaping, and the use of traditional materials. This change would allow the nativity village and similar events to be held without requiring temporary planning permissions.

The Torri Gorgun proposal would permit the development of terraced two-storey houses in the area, though commercial and mixed-use developments would remain prohibited. The PA argues that the area has been a residential zone since the 1960s, with increased development in the 1970s and 1990s. However, it was omitted from the 2006 list of rural settlements, an oversight the PA now seeks to correct.

In a statement, the PA said the proposed changes are intended to balance recreational and residential needs while preserving the integrity of Gozo’s rural and open spaces.

A second round of public consultation is now open and will run until May 5. Interested parties can submit their feedback via email to [email protected].