PA asks for removal of two rooms from Carlo Stivala’s 15-storey hotel

In what looked like a token gesture, the Planning Authority’s board has asked Carlo Stivala to remove two rooms from a proposed hotel partly located in Sliema’s Urban Conservation Area at the intersection between the Strand and Triq San Vincenz.

But if approved with this minimal change, the proposed hotel will still rise nine floors above a row of three-storey townhouses along Triq San Vincenz. Moreover, the hotel will still rise to 15 floors on the Strand and the part of Triq San Vincenz outside the UCA boundary.

The suggestion for the removal of the two rooms was made by board member Martin Camilleri, who argued that the height overlooking Triq San Vincenz should remain the same as that approved in 2019, when the PA had approved a nine-storey residential development belonging to Michael Stivala. The permit, although still valid, was never executed.

The hotel, which will probably be approved next month, is in close vicinity to another 15-storey hotel by the same developer that was approved two weeks ago by the planning board. The hotel was approved despite illegal works on the site, which were sanctioned through the application.

The hotel, to be known as the Sliema Centric Hotel, is set to replace an old three-storey corner building that abuts onto Triq San Vincenz, which used to house a Labour Party club. The street is still characterised by a row of old houses with a uniform height of three floors.

The 15-storey development has been recommended for approval by the case officer on the basis of two different policies: one extra floor allowed for hotels under the North Harbours Local Plan Policy and two extra floors for hotels permitted by the Hotel Height Adjustment Policy approved in 2014. The latter policy can only be applied if the approved building does not result in blank party walls on surrounding buildings.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the application and had made it clear that it is against “any increase in height beyond that already granted”.

Astrid Vella, on behalf of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, warned that the application is in breach of a number of policies and laws regulating blank party walls, including the policy allowing hotels to rise two floors above the height limitation in the area.

“This will result in a massive wall, like a bastion, which will overshadow residents and existing homes that will be deprived of light…,” she said, adding that “no amount of fake painting will undo the impact of a massive blank party wall”.

Charles Anthony Falzon from the Sliema Residents Association insisted that Sliema cannot bear more developments of this kind.

“We are beyond acceptable levels… They are ruining our lives. This is not bearable. Buildings are sprouting everywhere, and we cannot take it anymore.”

Architect Nigel Cini, who is representing residents objecting to the project, questioned whether the project is in line with design policies and sanitary regulations regulating the height-to-width ratio.

The project architect insisted that the hotel development will have the same impact on the UCA as the already approved residential development.