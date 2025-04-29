Villa Rosa development set to rise to maximum of 39 floors

A partial local plan review proposed by the Planning Authority has parcelled the Villa Rosa site in 12 zones with different building heights.

The highest development is set to rise to 39 floors, and is being proposed on the part of the Villa Rosa site closest to the Bay Street area of Paceville.

A 22-storey development is also being proposed on two other sites - on a site immediately adjacent to gardens surrounding Villa Rosa Gardens, and the other closer to the DB project.

The development as proposed in the draft plan issued for public consultation is broadly in line with a development application presented by the Villa Rosa developer Anton Camilleri in 2023 which proposed a 34-storey tower next to Bay Street and another 27-storey tower right in the middle of the 50,000sq.m site as well as a large public square between the two buildings.

The plan now issued for a second public consultation envisages the development of 128,800sq.m of hotel, retail and catering development in the three towers.

A further 17,700sq.m of office and other commercial development is proposed in other areas. This brings the total development to 146,500sq.m.

The local plan currently limits development on the site to a maximum of six to seven floors.

But the Planning Authority (PA) contends that the Hotel Heights Adjustment Policy, which came in place in 2014, is already applicable to two zones allocated for high density development in the local plan, since these are larger than 5,000sq.m, or have potential to accommodate a standalone building.

“Therefore, for these two zones, in principle, current policies set no capping on building heights, and consequently the gross developable floorspace,” the PA said.

On Tuesday, the PA insisted the new plan is aimed at ensuring the protection of key environmental and cultural assets, such as the Grade 1 scheduled Villa Rosa building and the Level 1 Harq Hammiem Cave, ensuring these features are preserved within the context of sensitive and sustainable development.

The Authority also claims that public access to the valley will be significantly enhanced, and development will be confined “strictly within the established site boundaries to avoid impacts on nearby sensitive areas and recreational zones”.

Moreover “the inclusion of iconic tall buildings will contribute to Paceville’s distinctive skyline and support the site’s transformation from a location to a leading tourism destination”.

A minimum of 5,100sq.m of public open space and 10,610sq.m of private open space is proposed to be integrated into the redevelopment scheme.

The public has till 11 June to submit its reactions and feedback on [email protected].