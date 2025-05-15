Heritage watchdog clears scaled-down development near historic Dingli chapel

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has issued its clearance for an apartment block in close proximity to a medieval chapel in Dingli.

The clearance, which paves the way for approval by the Planning Authority, was issued after the site owner agreed to remove one full floor from the proposed development. The building will now rise to three floors, with roof structures limited to access. Moreover, stone masonry will now be used for the façade finishes.

The SCH had objected to earlier plans due to the visual impact on the chapel but had hinted it would accept the development if limited to three full floors.

The apartment block is being proposed along a recently created road close to the scheduled Santa Duminka Chapel. The new road was built by Infrastructure Malta in 2021, amidst protests by Moviment Graffitti.

Although the SCH does not have the final say on whether a permit is approved, its opinion has a bearing on planning decisions, particularly in developments proposed in close proximity to listed buildings. The new plans have already been recommended for approval by the Planning Directorate.

Photomontages presented last year showed the medieval chapel sandwiched between an already constructed blank party wall and the proposed flats, whose balconies will face the chapel.

The application, presented by Angelica Stafrace, who owns the site, foresees the development of the 184sq.m undeveloped land parcel, which currently includes several fruit trees.

Another application along the same new road has been presented on an adjacent site by Brian Azzopardi. This second application was suspended by the developer’s architect following another request by the SCH to lower the development by one floor.

The chapel enjoys Grade 1 protection, and the proposed developments are just 17 to 26 metres away.

The proposed development is only made possible by the new road, which provides access to the new dwellings. The road which was included in local plans approved in 2006 was justified as a way to secure access for fire engines and emergency services.