ERA clears San Gwann ODZ private school proposal

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has said that it has “no objection” to the development of a private school located outside development zones (ODZ) in San Ġwann, after considering the “site context” and presenting a map showing other existing commitments in the area.

The school is being proposed on 2,628 square metres of agricultural land, opposite the roundabout facing the Liquid Club in San Ġwann.

The ODZ site lies at the intersection of Triq tal-Balal and Triq l-Ibraġ, in an area already characterised by industrial developments and just 100 metres away from the St Michael Foundation School.

ERA’s clearance of the proposed school on ODZ land contrasts somewhat with its stance on the sanctioning of a small agricultural store in the same location in 2023.

While ERA had not objected to the sanctioning of the store, relocated due to road-widening works, it had called for the removal of two recently constructed side walls around the farm’s entrance ramp.

The Planning Authority rejected this request, noting that the walls on each side of the ramp were required for safety reasons and did not detract from the site’s rural context.

The school proposal is being put forward by Newark School, which plans to relocate from its current premises in Parisio Street, Sliema. As proposed, the development will consist of a four-storey building overlying basement parking. It will include five nursery classes accommodating 93 children, and 26 classes from Kinder 1 to Year 11, each hosting up to 26 students, for a total of 769 students. The educational facility will also feature a multipurpose hall, a library, science and IT labs, a substation, and other ancillary facilities.

Objections to school development

Moviment Graffitti and the Swieqi Local Council have jointly objected to the planned construction of a private school along the busy Tal-Balal junction, citing both environmental concerns and the impact on traffic flow.

Both parties insisted that the approval of St Michael School in 2004 should not serve as a precedent for further ODZ development, noting that the earlier approval pre-dated the publication of local plans and the introduction of the rural policy regulating ODZ development.

The Swieqi Council expressed particular concern about the impact on Swieqi residents who use Triq l-Ibraġ to exit their locality, noting that the Tal-Balal mini-roundabout is already the scene of “atrocious traffic jams every single morning, with queues of cars coming out of Madliena and Swieqi towards the roundabout reaching as far as the junction with Triq il-Madliena”.

The San Ġwann Local Council is also objecting to the development, insisting that the site is unsuitable for a school. The council highlights that access to the school’s underground car park from the main road would worsen existing traffic problems. It also expressed concern that schoolchildren would be exposed to pollution from a nearby construction plant.

Furthermore, Din l-Art Ħelwa is also objecting, warning that the development would result in a significant loss of agricultural land and introduce an imposing structure into an open space.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has also raised concerns regarding the potential impact on the visual perception of a nearby vernacular building and an adjacent country lane. It has requested photomontages to be provided in order to assess the proposal more effectively.

ERA wants sound barriers

In its memo to the Planning Authority, ERA emphasised that the “wider compatibility of the proposed use with the surrounding industrial uses” should be addressed by the Planning Authority.

ERA also proposed the incorporation of noise control measures, including landscaping and water features “to mask road traffic noise or any other unwanted outdoor noise”, and the creation of “sound walls or barriers” around the school perimeter. Regarding traffic impact, ERA has requested a study showing both current and projected traffic flows.

The local plan limits development on agricultural land to structures and uses essential to agriculture. However, the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) allows for certain developments—such as schools, hospitals, and homes for the elderly—in ODZ areas, but only as a last resort, after urban sites have been thoroughly considered.