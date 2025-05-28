Villa proposed on Migra l-Ferha cliffs

A new villa is being proposed in one of Malta’s most scenic locations—the cliff edge near Miġra l-Ferħa in the outskirts of Rabat.

The planning application, submitted by de Petri Testaferrata Group Ltd, which owns the site, envisages the partial reconstruction of dilapidated existing rooms and a substantial extension to an “existing dwelling”.

The proposed villa will be at the tip of the promontory overlooking the area known as Ta’ Xieref on one side and the Irdum tal-Qaws on the other.

The area where the villa is being proposed includes a cluster of vernacular structures, mostly built using traditional techniques, as well as underlying caves within the cliff face.

The plans suggest that the new villa will be roofed and screened with shrubs.

The application covers only a small part of an extensive landholding around the Miġra l-Ferħa coastline. This area is designated as an Area of High Landscape Value (AHLV), a Natura 2000 site, and an Area of Ecological Importance.

In its initial assessment, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) objected to any further extensions and physical modifications to the site, noting that such interventions would introduce urban development into a sensitive rural landscape. ERA also warned that the project would lead to the formalisation of natural land and require extensive site engineering and alterations.

ERA further expressed concern that, once the structures are used as a residential unit, this would necessitate the introduction of infrastructure such as water, electricity, sewage, telecommunications, and other services.

In their application, the owners confirmed that the development requires trenching to connect to the potable water distribution network and sewage system, even though the existing use of the site is described as residential.

However, ERA raised no major objections to the reconstruction of the roof of the pre-1967 room, or to the repair of the partly damaged pre-1967 structure, as well as the demolition of a low-ceilinged room, provided these works use the same finish as the existing old rooms.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has also expressed concern regarding the potential negative impact of the proposed development.

Environmental NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa is likewise objecting to the proposal, noting it would involve the excavation of rock within this protected site.