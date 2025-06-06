Six-unit guesthouse with pools proposed on site of abandoned ODZ restaurant

Six interconnected guesthouses, each with three rooms totalling 18 beds and pool space, are being proposed to replace the abandoned Wilderness restaurant and nightclub in Għarb.

The development, described as “boutique tourism accommodation” and promoted as an example of “sustainable tourism”, is being proposed by Keith Attard Portughes on behalf of ICI Ltd.

The project foresees a slight reduction in the size of the existing building, which will be staggered along the contours of Wied tas-Seqer. However, it will result in the loss of 321sq.m of agricultural land for the pool areas.

Each guesthouse will feature an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, as well as an outdoor space with a private swimming pool. Each unit will also be internally connected to its neighbouring guesthouse, allowing larger groups to rent multiple units simultaneously. The proposal also includes a communal garage, a large shared pool, and a communal gym, all located below ground level.

The new project will have a built-up footprint of 621sq.m—over 40% of the 1,528sq.m site—along with an additional 321sq.m for pool areas, accounting for 21% of the site. The remainder is earmarked for soft landscaping and front terraces.

However, the Project Description Statement (PDS) acknowledges that the pools and outdoor deck areas will encroach on agricultural land. This impact is described as “moderately negative”.

The proposal is based on the 2014 rural policy, which allows the total redevelopment and change of use of existing buildings in Outside Development Zones (ODZ), provided the replacement structure is of high-quality rural design and fully respects its wider context.

According to the PDS submitted by the developers’ architects, the proposal is designed to blend into the surrounding landscape, with simple limestone volumes following the contours of the valley.

“The staggered volumes which define each of the guesthouses break up the site and encourage space for vegetation.” The proposed design is also said to “fully respect the wider context in which it is located”.

The existing structure is described as an “eyesore” within the agricultural landscape, while the replacement is presented as one that “sensitively sits within the landscape” and enhances the site.

Currently, the site lacks access to potable water.

To address this during construction, temporary above-ground water storage tanks will be used. However, a permanent water connection will be essential during the operational phase to ensure a consistent and uninterrupted supply.

The project is still being screened by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and must still be assessed by the Planning Authority.