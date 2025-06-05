PA set to refuse Qrendi apartment block instead of old farmhouse

The Planning Authority is set to reject an oversized development consisting of 46 residential units and 56 garages, instead of an old farmhouse in Qrendi.

The site is a stone’s throw away from the locality’s village core and the farmhouse is one of the oldest rural structures in Qrendi.

The development as proposed by Darren Ciantar foresees the internal demolition of the farmhouse and the development of adjacent arable land opposite the Helen Keller Resource Centre, between Triq il-Kurat Mizzi and Triq il-Konvoj.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which firmly opposed the development as proposed had confirmed that the property fronting Triq il-Kurat Mizzi, which features two remissa entrances, dates back before 1911. According to the superintendence it “appears to be one of the oldest rural structures” leading into the village core and towards the parish church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The SCH had concluded that the proposed demolition is not acceptable and wanted the retention of the existing building in its entirety and not just its façade as proposed by the developers.

The case officer concluded that the proposed development was in breach of the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development which includes a presumption against the demolition of buildings worthy of conservation and urges the protection and enhancement of the character and amenity of urban areas.

Moreover, the case officer said the overall height, massing and volumes as proposed are not compatible with the characteristics of this specific area since the development as proposed will create blank party walls. The proposal also fails to provide the required car parking spaces and will give rise to unacceptable additional on-street parking.

Over 1,000 objections have been presented against the demolition of the old farmhouse. A final decision by the Planning Commission is due on 16 July.

