NGOs slam Villa Rosa local plan review as ‘blueprint for overdevelopment’

Nine environmental and heritage organisations have issued a scathing condemnation of the proposed Villa Rosa Local Plan review, labelling it “a blueprint for large-scale overdevelopment” that prioritises the private gain of the developer Anton Camilleri, known as Tal-Franċiż.

In a joint statement, the groups—including BirdLife Malta, Moviment Graffitti, and Din l-Art Ħelwa—warned that the review, if approved, would enable high-rise developments of up to 39 storeys on the coastal site overlooking St George’s Bay. The plan would increase the development footprint to approximately 146,500 square metres, a drastic escalation from the current six-to-seven-storey limit.

“Beneath the usual buzzwords, the plan serves a single purpose: to facilitate massive increases in building heights and volumes for the private gain of developer Tal-Franċiż,” the NGOs said.

The organisations were outraged at the Planning Authority’s claim that proposed buildings will only cast “moving and temporary” shadows. “All shadows move,” they remarked.

According to the NGOs, the review lacks any environmental, social, or economic impact assessments. They also allege that the changes closely mirror the parameters of a previously submitted mega-project by Tal-Franċiż.

The groups reported that more than 3,000 objections were submitted via their platform during the initial consultation phase, despite the Planning Authority saying they only received 43 submissions.

They further criticised the review for threatening sensitive heritage and ecological sites, including the Grade 1 scheduled Villa Rosa itself, the protected Ħarq Ħammiem Cave, and nearby Areas of Ecological Importance.

Concerns also include strain on public infrastructure, increased traffic, and pollution. The NGOs pointed to existing issues in the area, such as overflowing sewage into the bay, which they argue would be exacerbated by such extensive development.

“If approved, this plan will permanently disfigure one of Malta’s coastal landscapes, with devastating consequences for our cultural and environmental heritage and quality of life. We call for the immediate withdrawal of this review and demand that Government prioritise people and the environment over the speculative profits of Tal-Franċiż.”

The public has until 11 June to submit feedback on the proposal via email at [email protected].

The full list of signatories includes: BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association of Malta and The Archaeological Society Malta.