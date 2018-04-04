menu

Attard supermarket plans raise residents’ ire

Attard residents are up in arms against the development of a supermarket over four storeys on 1,135 sqm of land

james
4 April 2018, 8:27am
by James Debono

Attard residents are up in arms against the development of a supermarket; a shop and 38 apartments build over four storeys on 1,135 sqm of land.

A number of mature trees including Olive and Pine are found in this green area bordered by Triq il-Linja, Triq Anthony Schembri and Triq il-Mithna, a short distance away from the official residence of the US ambassador.

Residents have pointed out that two supermarkets namely Scott’s and M4 already exist in the area while Smart and PAMA are within a short distance by car.

Others expressed concern on the congestion and parking even if the project has three levels of basement garages. Most objected to the loss of another open space.

“Attard has been turned into a concrete jungle”, reads one of the objections.

The PA has already received more than 30 objections from residents living in the area.

Said Investments Limited is behind the development.

Another application has been presented by Ta’ Dernis Ltd on another open space on the opposite side of Triq il -Linja. The application foresees the construction of two offices, two shops, 12 apartments, a maisonette, and basement garages.

In 2015 the PA had approved a development on an adjacent site along Triq il-Mithna consisting of the demolition of an existing rustic building to make way for apartments on three storeys.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...




