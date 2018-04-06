3,000 sqm ODZ petrol station proposed in Zejtun

A proposed development for a 3,000 sqm ODZ petrol station on agricultural land in Zejtun has been described as irrational by Wirt iz-Zejtun, an organization dedicated to the protection of the locality’s local heritage.

The organization recently led a successful campaign against the proposed extension of the Bulebel industrial estate, and is now promising to rally the locality against the proposed development.

The application foresees a petrol station on 3000 sqm of agricultural land at il-Hofra l-Hamra Field along Triq Hal Tarxien. Plans envisage a car wash, a truck wash, a site for truck Vehicle Roadworthiness tests, an ATM and a retail shop.

“We are objecting with all our strength against this proposal…Certainly there is no need for this development in Zejtun which already has enough petrol station,” the organization said in its submission to the Planning Authority,

Rueben Abela described the proposal as one which was completely in breach of the current fuel station policy.

“There is no need for such facility since in the area there are already a number of other fuel stations and the road in question is not an arterial road”.

The current policy limits new petrol stations to arterial roads.

He also claims that the land in question is government owned and not private, as claimed by applicant.

The development is being proposed in the vicinity of the Bulebel industrial estate.

The current policy permits brand new petrol stations and not just relocated ones, in areas which are adjacent or opposite industrial areas.

Originally in the policy draft issued in 2014 only petrol stations being relocated from urban areas were to be allowed to apply in rural ODZ areas. Brand new petrol stations were to be limited to already developed industrial or storage areas.

But a new loophole allowing for new petrol stations in the ODZ was included in the current policy by the PA after the public consultation period had expired. The authority had said that the amendment was included “following meetings with individuals.”

In 2007 the land had been identified for the development of a depot for buses and heavy industrial vehicles but the application was discontinued.