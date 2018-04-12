No new or relocated fuel stations on ODZ sites, ERA tells minister

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has recommended that the Planning Authority’s fuel station policy be amended to prevent the construction of new or relocated fuel stations in Outside Development Zones.

The recommendations were published on Thursday afternoon by Environment minister Jose Herrera, who personally requested the review of the 2015 policy.

Had the recommendations been in the original policy, none of the fuel stations approved since 2015 would have been accepted.

ERA said that the policy should distinguish between new and upgraded fuel stations.

“Whilst ERA is against development of fuel service stations in ODZ, ERA deems it fit that existing fuel stations in ODZ should be given the opportunity to upgrade their fuel stations,” the authority said.

ERA has also recommended clarifying the definition of ‘ancillary services’ and ‘footprint’, which are presently not defined in the policy.

Ancillary facilities, it said, should be limited to facilities related to car maintenance services, while a definition should be included that defines footprint as: “the area of the development of the fuel services station and includes all its ancillary facilities, set back requirements, buffer zone and landscaping”.

It also suggested the removal of paragraphs from the existing policy, including one allowing fuel stations to be relocated “in instances were the community would benefit from the relocation”. ERA argued that the clause opened a “loophole for development of relocated fuel stations in ODZ”.

Furthermore, ERA has suggested that fuel stations should no longer be permitted within a radius of 1.5km of an existing fuel station. The current policy does not allow new fuel stations within a 0.5km radius.

The permissible footprint has also been reduced from 3,000 sq.m to 2000 sq.m, and have a maximum height of 7 metres.

Herrera said he would be presenting ERA’s findings to parliament’s environment committee.