Design watchdog shoots down Attard supermarket proposal

A proposed supermarket in Attard will have a “severe negative impact on the urban fabric of the residential and villa areas” according to the Planning Authority’s Design Advisory Committee

“Before this major issue is addressed it seems premature to discuss the design concerns”, the committee concluded.

The committee which serves as an internal advisory panel on design issues is presently composed architect David Mallia and art historian Charlene Vella.

The objection by one of the PA’s main advisory panels comes in the wake of nearly 100 objections presented by residents.

The site is adjacent to the Urban Conservation Area of Attard and a part of the site is zoned as a Residential Priority area in the Local Plan.

A number of mature trees including Olive and Pine are found in this green area bordered by Triq il-Linja, Triq Anthony Schembri and Triq il-Mithna, a short distance away from the official residence of the US ambassador.

Residents have pointed out that two supermarkets namely Scott’s and M4 already exist in the area while Smart and PAMA are within a short distance by car.

Others expressed concern on the congestion and parking even if the project has three levels of basement garages. Most objected to the loss of another open space.

“Attard has been turned into a concrete jungle”, reads one of the objections.

Another notes that the town was designed for terraced and semi-detached houses.

“Huge blocks of apartments are putting a huge strain on parking and traffic, and I am finding it extremely dangerous to drive out of my home town of late due to people parking in any place they find. The exorbitant prices charged for garages – which few people consequently buy – is also a factor that adds to this problem”.

Residents have also called for the publication of a Traffic Impact Assessment which has already been carried out by the developer and are insisting that parking provision is made both for the new residents and the users of the supermarket.