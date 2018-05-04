Townsquare developers to discuss way forward with Planning Authority

The Townsquare developers will be meeting Planning Authority officials next week to discuss “the way forward” after the Planning Authority’s Appeals Tribunal decision to revoke a permit for a controversial 38 storey tower issued in 2016.

The Townsquare developers have reiterated their “commitment” to redevelop the Sliema site identified for a 38 -storey development, while expressing “disappointment” at the PA’s decision.

At this stage the developers have two options; either to present new plans to the PA, which take in consideration the Tribunal’s concerns on the visual impact of the project, or to challenge the Tribunal’s decision in court.

In its decision the tribunal decreed the inadequacy of the social impact assessment, the lack of access for a number of key documents and found the proposal in breach of the Floor Area Ratio policy due to its visual impact on historical views and because the site is not surrounded by streets on all sides as required by policy.

But the developers are unfazed instating that they “took great care to adhere to policy” during the course of a “lengthy and detailed planning process”. They also claim to have met all the requirements set out by the Planning Authority and Environment Resources Authority in the years leading to the approval of the Townsquare application in 2016.

“We therefore intend to take all the necessary steps in the coming days to ensure the process continues.”

The application for the development was presented by Joe Gasan one of the owners of Townsquare Developments Limited.