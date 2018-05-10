Planning Authority to fund projects in five localities

The Planning Authority has signed an agreement with five local councils for it to support and fully fund urban projects proposed by local councils “to better the quality of life for residents”.

The agreement signed this week will see the authority dedicate over €70,000 to the five identified projects.

In Zejtun, the PA will be funding the restoration of a one story building characterised by a shrine dedicatd to St Joseph.

It said the “deteriorated shrine and the building which carries a number of bad practice interventions are crying out for this project to be undertaken”.

“Located between Marsaxlokk Street and St. Joseph Street, the niche is constructed in the baroque style with semi-circular recesses and crowned by a double cornice. It is topped with a cross on a pedestal in the middle and originally had two spherical decorative elements on each of the columns. The decorate sill lies on two decorated corbels which support the whole niche. A decorative plaque with indulgences is placed between the two corbels,” the PA said.

Furthermore, it said paving works would be carried out at Triq il-Kalati in Sannat, Gozo. “This narrow street which has a dilapidated asphalt surface will be upgraded giving it a predominantly pedestrian character.”

New public convenience facilities will be also be constructed in Misrah iz-Zernieq in Kirkop, which the PA said was frequented by many locals despite not having basic facilities.

In Birgu, the council has continued with its project to introduce decorative benches in its public open spaces. New decorative benches will be installed in Triq il-Foss tas-Sur and Triq il-Habs l-Antik.