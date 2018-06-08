Curia objects to apartments next to Mosta chapel

The Curia has officially objected to the development of a five-storey block four metres away from a historic 17th century chapel dedicated to Saint Andrew in tal-Qares, Mosta.

The chapel has not garnered protection by the Planning Authority through scheduling.

“If the proposed excavation works go ahead, the chapel could be damaged permanently and part of our cultural heritage will be lost” the Curia’s administrative secretary Michael Pace Ross warned.

The proposed development includes the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a block of apartments on a ground floor, three overlying floors and a fourth receded floor level. The proposed development also entails the excavation of the basement

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has also objected to the proposal and has requested the architect of the new development to revise plans to reduce the volume of the development and to step the development to mitigate the impact on the chapel.

Residents have told MaltaToday that the project endangers a restoration project of the Church’s treasures, with funds collected from parishioners and local firms.

Flimkien ghall-Ambjent Ahjar and Din l-Art Helwa have also objected.

Din l-Art Helwa has warned that the development will “dwarf” the chapel and the development would result in an “unpleasant streetscape”.