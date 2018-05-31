[WATCH] Updated | Luqa ODZ petrol station approved

Green NGOs call on Planning Authority to confirm vote against Luqa ODZ petrol station

The Planning Authority board has voted in favour, with seven votes to four, of the development of a petrol station in OZD land in Luqa.

The permit is for a 3,000sqm petrol station in ODZ land close to the Water Services Corporation offices. In a previous meeting, the application was slated for rejection.

Four board members voted against the new petrol station, including PN representative Marthese Portelli, Victor Axiak, Annick Bonello and Vince Cassar. All others, including government's representative Clayton Bartolo, voted in favour.

Before the vote, Planning Authority executive secretary Johann Buttigieg, made it clear that the Luqa application was “in line with policy”.

Timmy Gambin who had voted against the application along with four other board members last month was not present. When Moviment Graffiti member, Andre Callus noted his absence, the chairperson clarified that Gambin was abroad.

During the board meeting, the developer’s lawyer challenged the reason given by ERA chairperson Vince Cassar, who in the previous sitting had justified his vote against the project by referring to accusations made by Moviment Graffiti of collusion between the developers and the planning authority.

The lawyer insisted that the prerogative of the board was limited to planning and could not be conditioned by allegations of collusion. Callus agreed that this should never have been given as a reason for refusal as there were plenty of reasons to refuse the applications on planning and environmental grounds.

He insisted that the applications cannot be suspended until the approval of the policy review. According to law, only the applicant can call for a suspension whenever a new policy is going to come in place. He quoted court sentences which make it clear that applications have to be judged according to present policies.

The developer’s architect also insisted that several other applications for petrol stations had been approved under the fuel station policy despite the restrictions on ODZ development found in the sped. He insisted that the site did not include good quality agricultural land.

The architect also rebutted claims that the site was larger than the 3,000sqm set by policy. This objection made by ERA chairperson Victor Axiak was based on the fact that the site is 4,500 sqm. While 3,000 sqm will be developed as a petrol station, agricultural activity on the remainder of the site would be disrupted.

The PA had earlier unanimously rejected an application of an ODZ petrol station in Mosta, in the road leading to Rabat. The application dated back back to 2002.

The proposal envisaged the relocation of a long disused petrol station in Pieta which no longer exists. Johann Buttigieg insisted that the decision on the Mosta petrol station could no longer be postponed.

The application was turned down as it exceeded the 3,000sqm footprint limit stipulated by the current policy. The site also lacked access from an arterial or distributor road and is located on ground water zone. The traffic impact assessment for this application was never completed.

Applicant Raymond Brincat was represented by lawyer Shazoo Ghaznavi.

Earlier: Green NGOs call on Planning Authority to confirm vote against Luqa ODZ petrol station

Nine environmental NGOs are calling on the Planning Authority board to confirm its vote against a proposed petrol station in ODZ land in Luqa. A final decision on the development is expected later in the afternoon.

Members of the public, including journalists, were frisked and had items they were carrying confiscated before being allowed to enter the boardroom.

Last month the PA board’s vote resulted in a tie with chairman Vince Cassar, who holds the casting vote, voting against. However since this decision was contrary to advice of case officer for the development, the vote had to be taken again. The meeting had to be shifted to a different room after Graffitti activists stormed the boardroom and demanded that all fuel station applications be frozen until a review of the policy was completed.

The review has since been completed, with Environment minister Jose Herrera stating that he agreed with the recommendations made by Environment and Resources Authority (ERA). Among other things, the review is recommending that the 3,000sq.m footprint of the ODZ fuel service stations be reduced, as well as the prohibition of the development of brand new petrol stations opposite industrial areas.

Addressing a press conference outside the Planning Authority, Andre Callus from Kamp Emergenza Ambjent (KEA) said that under normal circumstances, the board would vote against the application again, especially in view of the clear objections by the ERA.

“We hope that the decision would not change due to back room pressures and that board members will not change their views,” said Callus.

He also noted that the application had be decided on the 17 May, but was again postponed by two weeks. Instead the PA chose to refuse two other applications, clearly in breach of existing policy, he said.

‘We hope this is not a tactic to defuse public anger,’ Callus said.

Edward Mallia from Friends of the Earth noted that the developers presented the application as a relocation from Savoy in Sliema, which was far smaller and was done to greenwash the application. Mallia questioned the need of another petrol station in the area.

He also augured that board members who rarely turn up for such meeting turn up today to determine the vote.

Representatives from Din l Art Helwa and BirdLife Malta, the Ramblers Association also called on the PA to protect ODZ areas.

Activist Ingram Bondin insisted that the policy review, which effectively bans ODZ petrol stations, is immediately enacted and in a way that existing applications are processed according to the new policy.

During last month’s sitting, chairman Vince Cassar, PN representative Marthese Portelli, NGO representative Annick Bonello, environment agency head Victor Axiak and Timothy Gambin voted against the development.

Five board members, including government representative Clayton Bartolo, voted in favour.