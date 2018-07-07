Marsa matchbox factory façade deserves protection

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is calling for the preservation of the façade of the matchbox factory in Marsa which has recently been earmarked for demolition to be replaced by a retail and office centre.

The matchbox factory which dates back to 1950, has been left abandoned for the past years. Some features on the façade, including the inscription “Modern Match Factory Marsa”, have been lost.

“The matchbox factory property in question is a mid-twentieth century industrial building with a degree of architectural and historical value,” the Superintendence said in its first submissions on the application.

Corinthia Palace Hotel Ltd has presented an application to replace the Marsa matchbox factory with a five-storey multipurpose centre, which includes both offices and shops.

The application foresees the demolition of existing industrial buildings, the excavation of the site and the construction of three levels of underground parking. The multipurpose complex will include a restaurant and shops at the lower levels and offices at the higher levels.

In total the project will generate 3,560sq.m of retail and 15,395sq.m of office space.

But according to the Superintendence the building has a degree of cultural heritage value that would justify the preservation of the façade and some of its internal feature.

In view of this, it is calling for the integration of the façade and such features into any proposed development. The architect of the project has been asked to redesign the project.

The Superintendence is also calling for an archaeological investigation of the site in question, a large part of which is currently covered with soil.