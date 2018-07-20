St Julian’s palazzo rock cuts find under examination

Excavations for the development of the 18th-century villa on Mrabat Street in St Julian’s, have uncovered rock cut trenches which are now being investigated by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

The proposed development is that of an eight-storey apartment block in the gardens of the Cloisters house.

MaltaToday was alerted to the possible archaeological find by residents and immediately contacted the Planning Authority and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage. The Archaeological Society of Malta was also informed and is following this case.

Cultural Heritage Superintendent Joe Magro Conti confirmed that an archaeologist under the direction of the Superintendence is currently investigating the features. “The investigation is at its preliminary stages so it is yet premature to comment on conclusions,” Magro Conti said.

The Superintendence could not confirm the nature of the features being investigated, insisting that this would be premature.

An archaeologist familiar with similar sites told MaltaToday that while the site merits a rigorous investigation, the rock cuts may be related to the growing of citrus trees while a round feature could be the head of a well. But while these features would be worth recording they are not considered to have a particular archaeological importance.

The permit for the Cloisters development was issued on condition that archaeological monitoring under CSH supervision take place during works. In the event of an accidental discovery in the course of approved works, any cultural heritage feature discovered should not be damaged or disturbed and the CSH is to be immediately informed of such discovery. The Superintendence also has the power to ask the developers to amend plans in the case of archaeological discoveries.

In the past years excavations have yielded a number of archaeological findings ranging from Roman tombs and cart ruts in Qormi to vine trenches along the coast road and Mellieha. In August 2016 excavations for bungalows in Mellieha yielded similar rock cut trenches which were classified as vine trenches dating to modern times and therefore not worthy of protection. But some vine trenches discovered in other parts of the island like Zejtun date back to Roman times.

While the Superintendence is busy analysing the latest finds uncovered under the Cloisters’ garden, the PA has had no qualms in approving a project which would will see the demolition of the highly visible garden walls. The Cloisters predates the British Period and is most likely contemporary with the end of the rule of the Knights in Malta. Its historic garden is set to make way for two maisonettes, 24 apartments and a penthouse, to be built at the back of the scheduled building.

The development will also entail excavation for the creation of basements for 55 car spaces. The permit was issued in February to developer Darren Desira who had applied on behalf of the Bilom Group.