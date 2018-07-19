Demolition order for Sliema townhouses in Amery Street

A six-storey apartment block will replace two old Sliema townhouses in the corner between Amery and Luzju Street.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage argued for the preservation of the façade of the two buildings. But the PA’s planning commission decided against retaining the façade after the project’s architect presented a report showing the façade is in “a very bad and unstable state of repair”.

The Superintendence had described the façades as having traditional architectural features and elements of cultural value, and that although there are some modern buildings in the area, the majority of the existing streetscape is still “widely traditional and preserved”.

The Superintendence insisted the façade should be retained and restored and all additional storeys should be set back.

The case officer overruled the objections of the cultural heritage watchdog due to its lack of feedback on the latest plans submitted by the developer, which still removed the facades, and said the houses do not possess any features or characteristics “which would militate against the demolition.”

The case officer also said proposed development had a suitable design for the area, particularly in view of the recent approval of a development in the vicinity which saw demolition of three other townhouses, also deemed to have no traditional architectural features worthy of retention.