Marsaskala petrol station could get even bigger before new policy is approved

A petrol station approved by the Planning Authority outside development zones in Marsaskala opposite the Family Park, may grow by an additional 1,200 square metres from the 1,500 sq.m approved in December last year.

The total area would therefore grow to a proposed 2,670 sq.m.

The Planning Authority is currently revising a policy regulating ODZ fuel stations on the basis of a draft proposed by the Environment and Resources Authority which limits the size of fuel stations to 2,000 sq.m.

But the present policy approved in 2014 allows fuel stations of up to 3,000 sq.m.

The government has also made it very clear that applications for petrol stations presented before the approval of the new policy will be processed under the old policy.

Therefore by applying for an extension now the owners of the Marsaskala petrol station are still eligible to increase the size of their petrol station by up to 1,500 sq.m.

The original application was approved in December last year despite strong objections by ERA, and had been presented back in 2009 long before the approval of the controversial policy approved in 2014.

Plans submitted by architect William Lewis envisage an increase the size of a retail shop, the addition of an ATM, additional garages and parking spaces as well as a new car wash and wiping area and the redesign of landscaped areas around the fuel station.

Applicant Patrick Guntrip is also currently seeking the green light for a 10,000 sq.m shopping mall in a former quarry right outside the Marsaskala family park.

Guntrip’s wife Josephine is a shareholder in a Schembri Barbros subsidiary, Seaview Construction, which donated €20,000 to Labour through another subsidiary Seaview & Sons.

Seaview is in the main owned by the Schembri family, of the Schembri Barbros construction group. Seaview & Sons also runs the Pit Stop fuel station in Attard, amongst others.