menu

‘Piecemeal tactic’ to give ODZ home for the elderly in Gudja five floors

Owners of a home for the elderly in Gudja have presented a second, application to add two storeys to what was initially approved as a two-storey high home in 2013

james
1 May 2019, 9:12am
by James Debono
As proposed: the five-storey project
As proposed: the five-storey project

Owners of a home for the elderly in Gudja have presented a second, piecemeal application to add two storeys to what was originally approved as a two-storey high home in 2013, and on which an extra storey was approved in 2017.

In what may turn out to be a textbook case of piecemeal development, applicant John Ghigo’s home for the elderly may well grow into a full-blown five-storey structure. The latest application would increase the number of rooms from 74 to 124.

What originally paved the way for this development on 3,000sq.m of agricultural land was an outline permit issued under the previous administration in 2009. The permit was issued at reconsideration stage, a year after the PA had turned down the permit.

As it was intended originally: a two-storey home
As it was intended originally: a two-storey home

The PA’s planning directorate had recommended the refusal of the permit due to the take-up of agricultural land and the encroachment outside the development zones.  

The PA had previously turned down an application to construct two dwellings on the site.

The old people’s home, which is still under construction, is located in Triq il-Pitiross, Gudja. The development is partly located in a rural hamlet and partly outside development zone.

While no construction is normally allowed in ODZ, development in the rural hamlet is limited to two floors.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
‘Piecemeal tactic’ to give ODZ home for the elderly in Gudja five floors

‘Piecemeal tactic’ to give ODZ home for the elderly in Gudja five floors
James Debono
Ramla Bay hotel to rise to seven storeys in Cirkewwa

Ramla Bay hotel to rise to seven storeys in Cirkewwa
James Debono
Fuel stations: construction giant acquires relocated licence

Fuel stations: construction giant acquires relocated licence
James Debono
Developers press on with bid to extend Zabbar development zone

Developers press on with bid to extend Zabbar development zone
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.