Waterpolo pitch and lido proposed on St Julian’s coastline

The San Giljan Aquatic Sports Club has presented an application for the development of a new lido, swimming pool and waterpolo pitch, which will considerably alter the Balluta coastline in St Julian’s.

A lido and restaurant already exist on the site of the clubhouse, which houses the Salt & Pepper restaurant and Haze café.

Plans presented by the 70-year old club show the pool and deck area and the waterpolo pitch protruding beyond the existing coastline, even if a site plan presented in the same application misleadingly indicates that the development will be contained in the existing lido.

The application refers to alterations and the construction of a waterpolo swimming pool, deck area, changing rooms, toilets, showers, committee meeting room and ancillary facilities.

In 2015, the Planning Authority approved an application from the club to regularise alterations, tables and chairs, lido, and lounge areas at deck level. It also approved a fully retractable canvas canopy around an existing kiosk at promenade level.

In its 2017 election programme, the Labour Party had pledged to enter into discussions with the San Giljan club to consider the possibility of constructing a pool.

San Giljan is one of the two top waterpolo clubs still without its own pool. Recently the St Julian’s local council reiterated its support for the development of a waterpolo pitch.