1886 Birkirkara house threatened by five-storey complex

A house inside the urban conservation in Birkirkara has been earmarked for demolition to make way for a five-storey apartment complex

james
18 June 2019, 9:54am
by James Debono
Jason Mifsud’s Grand Property Holdings wants to build 15 apartments and three maisonettes instead of the vernacular building
A Birkirkara home inside the urban conservation area has been earmarked for demolition to make way for a five-storey apartment complex.

Jason Mifsud’s Grand Property Holdings wants to build 15 apartments and three maisonettes instead of the vernacular building, which is located a short distance from the Saint Helen’s parish church.

His architect is the former environment and planning minister George Pullicino.

The area has been under the assault of developers for the past years: two years ago the Planning Authority approved an apartment block on one of the few green lungs in the area, which included an old historical wall and a statue of St Constantine located on the gate.

The building in question includes various architectural features, including a niche dedicated to St Joseph on the main facade.

The niche is accompanied by a sign dating back to 1886 through which Bishop Antonio Buhagiar granted an indulgence of 40 days from purgatory to those who recited a prayer in front of the niche.

The house is in the vicinity a number of old properties, some of which have been restored and rehabilitated.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
James Debono
