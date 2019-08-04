Santa Lucija residents want change to start of Tal-Barrani underpass to save woodland

Residents’ NGO Save Santa Lucija Open Spaces Network has called on the Infrastructure Malta to change the location start of the Tal-Barrani Underpass, in a bid to save a large part of the woodland surrounding the Santa Lucija jogging track.

“The Network acknowledges that traffic jams require solutions. And it supports sustainable efforts to reduce traffic in the south of Malta. However, as presently envisaged, the Tal-Barrani Underpass would destroy at least 3,500 square metres of irreplaceable public woodland surrounding the Sta Lucija jogging track. No amount of tree planting would bring back this public open space and the mature trees lost,” spokesperson Catherine Polidano said.

The authorities plan to instead “cram” the jogging path into a much smaller area than it occupies presently. “Technically this is possible,” Polidano said. “But taking away a large portion of this already tiny woodland would erode many of the benefits that it has bestowed up to now.”

The Sta Lucija Jogging Track Woodland was nurtured by successive governments and is enjoyed by the residents of Sta Lucija, Tarxien and Paola, but also by the Maltese population at large.

“People from nearby and afar, come to this woodland. And not only to jog. They come to sit or walk surrounded by secluded green space to refresh body and mind. They come with children and peers to lighten spirits and strengthen social bonds. In today’s stressful way of life, common citizens, especially those who do not own a garden, vitally rely on the tranquillity that such a public green area can provide for free,” Polidano said.

“As part of Sta Lucija’s green belt, this woodland is not surplus land waiting to be used. This woodland was specifically created to give beauty to the place and as a green lung for present and future generations.

“This anti-pollution shield traps significant amounts of poisonous vehicle emissions, and takes up much of the carbon dioxide released by heavy traffic in the surrounding arterial roads. These effects benefit all of Malta not just neighbouring towns – as vehicle emission particulates tend to be very light and so carried by the wind all over Malta,” Polidano added.

Polidano said taking the trees away from this woodland and replanting them in other places will not do this frontline job.

“There will be many less trees and much less open soil to absorb the vehicle pollutants right at the pollution source. Our asthma rates will rise further and asthma attacks become more frequent and severe if we reduce this woodland. “

Malta already has the highest asthma rate in Europe, not just in the European Union and

“Malta’s towns near main traffic arteries have higher than national asthma rates. Do we want the children at the St Thomas More Tarxien Primary and Middle schools just opposite the woodland to join Fgura and Msida-Gzira areas with asthma rates two to three times higher than other areas in Malta?” Polidano asked.

At over 1,350 persons per square kilometre, Malta has the highest population density in the European Union. Yet, Sta Lucija’s population density is more than double the national population density, at almost 3,000 persons per square kilometre, while Paola’s and Tarxien’s population density is six times higher than the national figure, at about 8400 persons and 8,500 persons per square kilometre respectively.

“We believe money spent on improving people’s quality of life and health is not money wasted. In the past, this Government has shown strength by reviewing certain decisions in the light of subsequent national debate. We augur that such courageous discernment will be applied with regard to the Tal-Barrani Underpass design as well. After all, what the people appreciate most in politicians is not merely getting things done, but getting things done right – by the people,” Polidano said.