Planning Authority decides on American University extension today

The Planning Authority’s planning directorate is recommending the approval of a major extension of the American University of Malta campus in Bormla.

While no decision will be taken on a proposed dormitory in St Paul’s Square, the decision to be taken Thursday will commit the development of most of the site, with an administration block in steel and glass, located between the Knights’ Building and the British Building (which houses the first phase of the AUM), which will rise to 19.5m. The building is proposed on an existing public staircase, resting on inclined columns.

An additional floor is proposed at the top of the original Knights’ building in steel and glass. Another building located along Dock 1 adjacent to the Knights’ Building will have the same height of the adjacent Knights’ Building. Photomontages show that the new building set for approval will obstruct views of Fort Saint Michael.

NGO coalition Tuna Artna Lura (Give Us Our Land Back) has warned that the proposed development will take away open public spaces here, and cover the bastions and fortifications and the Isla entrance.

“For these reasons, and because of the historic heritage here, this project would not be a regeneration of the area but a step backwards,” spokesperson Rebecca Cremona said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Labour MP Glenn Bedingfield recently asked the AUM to consider the Fortizza tas-Salvatur in Kalkara or the Palazz tal-Kaptan tal-Galjuni at the Birgu waterfront, as dormitories for AUM students. His proposal was supported by NGO Flimkien Ghall Ambjent Ahjar which remained critical on the rest of the project, warning that it will lead to the privatisation of the Cottonera waterfront and the loss of open space at the heart of the Three Cities.

With regards to the dormitory the PA directorate’s case officer noted that the design of the proposed dormitory “does not complement the rest of the proposed university facility”. In view of this “the design, massing and height of the building” has to be amended.

A new application has to be submitted within six months “to enable further assessment in terms of massing, height, architectural treatment and cultural heritage”.

The approval of the application will require the endorsement of the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which had objected to the original plans.