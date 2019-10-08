menu

Planning Authority denies itself permit for bastion incision

The Planning Authority has denied itself permission to make an incision within the bastions housing its own offices

james
8 October 2019, 7:00am
by James Debono

The Planning Authority has denied itself permission to make an incision within the bastions housing its own offices, to accommodate access to the car park from the its enforcement directorate block.

The PA’s case officer was recommending approval but the PA”s planning commission, chaired by Elizabeth Ellul, had asked for 'clearance' from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) for the breach in the bastions. But the clearance was not forthcoming.

Flimkien Ghall-Ambjent Ahjar had warned that if approved, this application will set a precedent for “anyone to start hacking away at the bastions and to hollow them out from within to provide access.”

The organisation warned that the integrity of Grade 1 Scheduled buildings must be respected fully and not “impinged upon by interventions which damage and distort the physical and material fabric of these historical gems.”

The proposal also foresaw the demolition of the Planning Authority’s current enforcement directorate block whilst retaining the external facade, and the construction of a receded additional floor.

The proposed setback floor would exceed the height of the existing buildings forming part of the Planning Authority complex, which are all two floors high. This means that it would slightly exceed the height of the bastion walls opposite the premises, but not the height of the Capuchin Chapel located on top of the bastion walls.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
Planning Authority denies itself permit for bastion incision

Planning Authority denies itself permit for bastion incision
James Debono
Proposed Ta’ Qali retail hub breaches PA’s supermarket policy

Proposed Ta’ Qali retail hub breaches PA’s supermarket policy
James Debono
Convent parking set for approval despite Carmelites’ objection

Convent parking set for approval despite Carmelites’ objection
James Debono
Old people’s home on Żejtun ODZ land rejected by planning board

Old people’s home on Żejtun ODZ land rejected by planning board
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.