Kalkara yacht marina set to expand over the whole creek

The yacht marina in Kalkara is set to expand to the whole creek, Transport Malta has confirmed after filing a planning application of which the only detail available to the public is the extent of the marine area it is expected to cover.

The Planning Authority’s geo-server indicates that the plans will cover around 35,000sq.m along Triq Sally Port and Triq ix-Xatt.

TM has not yet issued a call for tenders for the marina’s management, which will command majestic views of the Grand Harbour, presently enjoyed by pedestrians strolling around the creek.

A spokesperson for TM confirmed that the authority is presently preparing the “groundwork” to “potentially” issue a request for proposal “for an extension to the marina in the area”.

The present yacht marina, approved in 2011, is limited to a smaller area (21,000sq.m) in front of a boatyard in the vicinity of Bighi. Despite the presentation of a planning application the proposal is still described as “works in progress”.

When asked whether the project will accommodate existing sea craft in the bay, the spokesperson replied that the project “will, at least, cater for the current number of boats and will possibly increase the capacity, through additional pontoons and further infrastructural investment”.

While the current marina is already protected from prevailing winds by a floating breakwater pontoon, the new operator will have to invest in providing better shelter for the vessels berthed in the expanded facility.

One of the conditions which will be included in any public call will be that of ensuring that current public access to the foreshore will not be restrained. “The general public’s access to the foreshore of the area will remain free and unhindered,” the spokesperson said.

According to TM, over the past years Malta has experienced a considerable increase in yacht ownership and activity, increasing the demand for more and better facilities. “In view of this the government and TM are continuously working towards better streamlining the space we have available, to help sustain a healthy growth for this thriving industry,” the authority said.

The authority has also issued a request for proposals for a new marina in Pietà and is also finalising the privatisation of the Gzira Gardens Marina with a private investment of €7.5 million. Last year, TM issued a call for bids for the design, construction and operation of a yacht marina in Marsaskala Bay. Another request for proposals “for a new marina in Marsaskala” is expected to be reissued in the “near future”.

“These new developments will make more space available for yachts, generate more economic activity and better embellish the specific areas,” TM said.