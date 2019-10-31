menu

Permit for Suq tal-Belt canopy had expired

The Planning Authority says the development notification order that allowed the erection of canopies outside Suq tal-Belt was only valid for one year

james
31 October 2019, 9:49am
by James Debono
The awnings outside Suq tal-Belt are not covered by a permit, which prompted the Planning Authority to issue an enforcement order
A planning permit for the erection of a permanent retractable canopy obstructing views of the Suq tal-Belt does not apply to the recently erected structures, a PA spokesperson has confirmed. 

A development notification permit issued in 2018 had allowed for a “one-time installation of a permanent canopy” within the said area and the permit has since than expired, the PA spokesperson said.

“The enforcement order makes reference to the recently installed canopies outside is-Suq tal-Belt… The DNO which has a validity period of one year cannot be re-used,” the spokesperson added when asked about the permit issued last year.

The Planning Authority has issued an enforcement order against the erection of two canopies outside the Suq tal-Belt obstructing views of the protected building. 

The owners are liable to pay daily fines which start from €10 and which can rise to €50, a year after the notification date. 

The planning enforcement was issued against Arkadia Marketing Limited which operates the food court in the Suq tal-Belt and the Commissioner of Lands. 

The enforcement order says that the “permanent” structures were built without a permit and obstructing the façade of a scheduled building. 

In June 2018, the PA had approved shading canopies over the approved seating area through a development notification order. 

The application referred both to a ‘temporary solution’ consisting of separate umbrellas to be erected for six months and a ‘permanent solution’ consisting of retractable awnings, similar to the ones erected. The retractable awnings had to rise to 3.5 metres.

James Debono
