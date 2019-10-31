PA revokes permit for five-storey Birgu townhouse

The Planning Authority has revoked a permit adding two new floors to an existing three-story townhouse in Birgu.

Residents contend that the development obstructs views of Birgu’s Belvedere. The request was for a revocation of the permit due to incorrect information submitted during the permit’s approval.

The request was supported by environmentalists Claire Bonello and Tara Cassar and 60 residents. The PA’s planning directorate agreed with the request.

The application had originally been approved in 2017, but limited works started in June 2019.

Residents warned that excavation works were being carried out less than two metres away from the bastions (Is-Sur tat-Toqba). The development would have resulted in two additional floors and a receded floor would cut off a substantial part of the of the unique views from the Belvedere, which is enjoyed by residents and tourists alike.

Lawyer and former CEO of the Planning Authority, Ian Stafrace, defended the development, insisting that it passed through the rigors of the planning process.

Residents claimed that the site notice announcing the application was not fixed in a prominent place and that led to no representations being presented.

Tara Cassar insisted that the address on the application was incorrect as it only made reference to Triq Santa Skolastika and not to the other road affected by the corner development. The information provided was not clear for lay persons especially with regards the new building’s elevations.