Fgura’s last open space threatened by road plans

Construction group Bilom has presented plans for a new road linking Triq il-Pluviera to Triq L-Isponsun in Fgura, which would pave the way for new residential development on a 4,535sq.m site, which is presently one of the few green lungs of the densely populated locality.

The land in question includes 28 citrus trees, 12 evergreen trees, three cypress trees, a fig tree and a large number of prickly pear trees.

The proposed road link will lead to the demolition of a century-old farmhouse known as ir-Razzett ta’ Spiru, which presently defines the area, and will result in the uprooting of a number of trees.

Bilom does not own the land in question but the owners of the land have signed ‘no objection’ letters. The site is designated for residential development in the local plan approved in 2006 but in the absence of the new road development will be limited by policies which limit the depth of any proposed development to 30m to the present road alignment.

Residents who spoke to MaltaToday pointed out that no new road is required to serve the public, as there is an existing road few meters away. “This road will only help developers develop the area. The fields in the area are the only open space that exists in the area.”