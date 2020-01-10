Sliema 19th century dwelling and massive garden threatened by six-floor block

23 new apartments and three offices set over six floors are being proposed instead of a large mid-19th century dwelling and an adjoining, mature 400sq.m garden set between Triq Manuel Dimech and Triq Parisio, in Sliema.

The green enclave is located in the vicinity of the scheduled Villa Bonici and its gardens.

The Planning Authority has so far turned down attempts to develop the Villa Bonici gardens into apartments and other commercial developments.

The development entails the excavation of the garden which includes a number of mature trees and the development of four basement garage levels set to include 32 garages. 19 apartments, four penthouses and three offices will be constructed on top of the existing garden.

Although the local plan does not protect the garden, the application may be in breach of policies encouraging the protection of heritage, urban conservation areas and streetscapes.

The building fronting Manoel Dimech Street is included in the urban conservation area where the complete demolition of existing buildings is not normally allowed.