menu

Sliema 19th century dwelling and massive garden threatened by six-floor block

23 new apartments over six floors proposed instead of a large mid-19th century dwelling and adjoining garden set in Sliema

james
10 January 2020, 9:12am
by James Debono
An aerial view of the garden behind the mid-19th century building in Manuel Dimech Street
An aerial view of the garden behind the mid-19th century building in Manuel Dimech Street

23 new apartments and three offices set over six floors are being proposed instead of a large mid-19th century dwelling and an adjoining, mature 400sq.m garden set between Triq Manuel Dimech and Triq Parisio, in Sliema.

The green enclave is located in the vicinity of the scheduled Villa Bonici and its gardens.

The Planning Authority has so far turned down attempts to develop the Villa Bonici gardens into apartments and other commercial developments.

The image shows the entrance to the garden on Parisio Street
The image shows the entrance to the garden on Parisio Street

The development entails the excavation of the garden which includes a number of mature trees and the development of four basement garage levels set to include 32 garages. 19 apartments, four penthouses and three offices will be constructed on top of the existing garden.

Although the local plan does not protect the garden, the application may be in breach of policies encouraging the protection of heritage, urban conservation areas and streetscapes.

The building fronting Manoel Dimech Street is included in the urban conservation area where the complete demolition of existing buildings is not normally allowed.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
Sliema 19th century dwelling and massive garden threatened by six-floor block

Sliema 19th century dwelling and massive garden threatened by six-floor block
James Debono
Central Link Project kicks off with excavations along route

Central Link Project kicks off with excavations along route
Paul Cocks
Infrastructure Malta says it has planted over 8,700 trees in 2019

Infrastructure Malta says it has planted over 8,700 trees in 2019
MaltaToday Staff
Fomm ir-Rih hamlet eyed for tourism project

Fomm ir-Rih hamlet eyed for tourism project
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.