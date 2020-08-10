menu

[READ] Gourmet Today August 2020 online edition

The summer issue of Gourmet Today magazine is now available to read online

philippa_zammit
Last updated on 10 August 2020, 12:54pm
by Philippa Zammit
Gourmet Today magazine August 2020
Gourmet Today magazine August 2020

As we enter the hottest stage of summer in Malta, we turn to lighter refreshing recipes. Summer was made for delicious, fresh food. We’d like to call it the season of flavour. Make the most of a Maltese summer and embrace its full and whole-bodied flavour with some of our favourite seasonal recipes using local produce. From light veggie salads to fresh seafood as well as those carby pasta dishes we all crave once in a while, we’ve got the perfect combination of recipes to enjoy this summer.

Although we’ve entered unprecedented times, one thing that is always a constant joy-providor is food. Let’s cook, let’s eat and oh, let’s stay in touch, too!

Let us know your ideas, input and what you’d like to see in the next issue of Gourmet Today magazine. We’d love to hear from you so please drop us an email at [email protected]

Need some extra inspiration? Follow us on Instagram: @gourmet.today or check out our recipes on gourmettoday.recipes.

Whatever your summer involves, make it a tasty one. Until the next one!

Check out the online issue here

More in GourmetToday
[READ] Gourmet Today August 2020 online edition
GourmetToday

[READ] Gourmet Today August 2020 online edition
Philippa Zammit
Antonin under the stars
Restaurants

Antonin under the stars
[READ] Gourmet Today May 2020 edition online
GourmetToday

[READ] Gourmet Today May 2020 edition online
Philippa Zammit
Gourmet Today COVID-19 home survival issue out tomorrow with MaltaToday
GourmetToday

Gourmet Today COVID-19 home survival issue out tomorrow with MaltaToday
Philippa Zammit
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.