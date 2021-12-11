Christmas issue of Gourmet Today magazine out with the MaltaToday this Sunday

Gourmet Today magazine has been a reference point for Maltese home cooks with special emphasis on local produce and seasonality.

In the latest issue, the team is on a mission to make the magazine's readers ace Christmas in the kitchen, by providing a selection of fabulous recipes, all having a festive feel to them.

Chef Alain James Grech's Christmas lunch ideas will feed a crowd, from stuffed turkey legs to tiramisu, you have everything you need to make a family-pleasing meal worth the celebration.

Home Economics educator Rebecca Mallia Bugeja gives some tips on how to stay healthy, whilst putting together a list of simple food swaps that allow you to enjoy all the holiday food you want without feeling constantly full, uncomfortable... and guilty!

Gourmet Today also catches up with Daniel Pisani from @LifeofMarrow about life as a vegan and what inspired his brand new recipe book filled with mouth-watering plant-based local recipes.

He gives us a glimpse of some of these recipes; recipes that even though meat-free, could be ideal for a healthy traditional festive lunch spread.

Whether you're looking for sweet or savoury, Gourmet Today has got you covered, so be sure to grab your FREE copy with the MaltaToday this Sunday!